OAK HILL — As autumn looms, a popular local festival is now underway.
The 21st annual Oak Leaf Festival kicked off last night and runs through Sunday, Sept. 1.
Friday's events include the Sweet Taste of Oak Hill event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 107.7 FM The River location in the T&C Plaza on Main Street and Jeeps & Jack from 5 to 10 p.m. along Main Street, as well as a concert by the Last Chance Band from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lively Family Amphitheater.
Saturday will commence with a flag raising and singing of the national anthem at 9 a.m., and the popular Oak Leaf parade will wind its way through town at 10 a.m. Inflatables and food and craft vendors will be available during the day, and a lip sync contest will begin at around 1 p.m. There will also be games for children with superheroes, and reading with a princess, as well as video gaming with Mario Kart 8 at 8 p.m. on the parking lot behind the former BB&T.
The lip sync contest, for which there is a registration fee, will be divided up into the following age groups: 5-12, 13-18 and 18-and-over. Prizes will be awarded, with a $100 top prize in each category. Contestants can enter in advance or sign up 30 minutes before at the amphitheater. Contestants' songs must be approved before they take the stage.
Later in the day, free music will be provided by the Krista Hughes Band (4 to 6 p.m.) and the Ann Sumpter Band (6 to 8 p.m.) at the Lively Family Amphitheater. Those acts will warm the crowd up for the evening's musical highlight, a free performance by Scherrie & Susaye, formerly of The Supremes. From 8 to 10 p.m. at the amphitheater, the trio will give concert attendees a chance to revisit some of their favorite music of the past.
"Everyone is just excited about it," Robert Pauley, entertainment chairman, said of the performance by Scherrie & Susaye, formerly of The Supremes. "They don't perform in the United States that often."
The trio consists of Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene, both whom were members of The Supremes, a culturally iconic group. The third member, Joyce Vincent, was one of the original members of Tony Orlando and Dawn. According to www.scherrieandsusayeformersupremes.com, Vincent was tabbed to become the third member of The Supremes when Mary Wilson left the group in 1977, but Motown decided to disband The Supremes before Vincent officially joined.
Scherrie & Susaye will take part in other activities, including singing the national anthem at the Oak Hill-Nicholas County football game at John P. Duda Stadium Friday night and serving as grand marshals of the Saturday parade.
With a large crowd expected for Saturday night, in particular, Pauley recommends parking along Jones or Central avenues or Virginia Street, as well as other locales such as Oak Hill City Park or the municipal parking lot. When doing so, he urges motorists to be respectful of private driveways and business parking areas.
A parking area for the handicapped will be located in the vicinity of the former BB&T building, and a shuttle will transport those individuals to the amphitheater.
Besides the chili cookoff, Sunday's activities will feature music from Lady D (1 to 3 p.m.) and Black Garlic (5 to 7 p.m.), and the festival will end its run with fireworks at dusk.
During the entire weekend, HillBilly Fun, based in Summersville, will offer a variety of inflatables and activities for children near Chase Bank. According to Pauley, a special, one-time fee of $25 will provide unlimited access for a child for all three days.
See a complete schedule of events in the Oak Leaf Festival tabloid inside this week's edition of The Fayette Tribune.
