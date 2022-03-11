The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reveals that, as of March 8, there were 1,582 active Covid-19 cases statewide. On Monday, there had been 18 deaths since the last report, with a total of 6,470 deaths attributed to Covid-19 during the pandemic.
Among the deaths confirmed Tuesday was the passing of an 83-year-old man from Fayette County, whose death was noted on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate.
"Every loss brings much grief to family and friends," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. "We must do our best to stop this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19."
On Tuesday, active Covid-19 cases per county were as follows: Barbour (22), Berkeley (65), Boone (13), Braxton (16), Brooke (16), Cabell (61), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (1), Fayette (71), Gilmer (2), Grant (5), Greenbrier (48), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (8), Harrison (85), Jackson (15), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (120), Lewis (10), Lincoln (22), Logan (20), Marion (93), Marshall (47), Mason (18), McDowell (37), Mercer (80), Mineral (17), Mingo (29), Monongalia (70), Monroe (16), Morgan (4), Nicholas (39), Ohio (20), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (15), Preston (47), Putnam (44), Raleigh (52), Randolph (14), Ritchie (10), Roane (5), Summers (12), Taylor (24), Tucker (15), Tyler (13), Upshur (34), Wayne (15), Webster (32), Wetzel (13), Wirt (6), Wood (54) and Wyoming (33).
On Friday, March 4, the agency reported the death of a 50-year-old woman from Fayette County, among others.
Included in the deaths reported on the dashboard on March 3 as a result of the BPH's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate was a 65-year-old woman from Fayette County.
Through midnight on March 7, Fayette County was yellow on the state's county alert system map. The county had percent positivity of 5.2 and an infection rate of 23.58. Of the state's 55 counties, Fayette and four others were in yellow status and Webster County was in gold. The remainder of the counties were in green.
In a seven-day period through midnight on March 7, Fayette had 90 Covid-19 cases and one death.
Through March 8, there were 52 active and 643 recovered cases at the Mount Olive Correctional Center. There were 70 in quarantine at the facility.
Nursing home outbreak data was unavailable.
On March 7, Fayette County Schools reported a case at Midland Trail High School and two cases at Divide Elementary. On Wednesday, March 2, one case was reported at Oak Hill Middle, and no cases were reported county-wide on the subsequent two days.
West Virginians ages 5-and-older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12-and-older. To learn more about the vaccine or to locate a nearby vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
