CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has launched a new online resource for families, students and educators regarding the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The department is working closely with the Office of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and other state agencies to establish best preparedness practices and communicate important information regarding the virus.
“The health and safety of our children and those working in our schools is our utmost priority,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “We are constantly monitoring the situation and providing updates to our counties as new information becomes available.”
The WVDE webpage, wvde.us/covid19, provides the most up-to-date information regarding the virus. Resources including information from the Centers for Disease Control, the WVDHHR and other agencies can be found there.
“On behalf of the Board of Education I am grateful to Governor Justice, Superintendent Burch and the entire leadership team for their guidance at this time,” said WVBE President Dave Perry. “The board will fully support the ongoing collaborative work in order to best serve our education community.”
While circumstances can change quickly, currently there are no plans to cancel WVDE-sponsored trainings or events and counties have not canceled any school-based or athletic activity in the state.
Burch will continue to work with state partners and alert counties of changes in this fluid situation.
For more information, contact Christy Day, Office of Communications, at Christy.Day@k12.wv.us or 304-558-2699.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.