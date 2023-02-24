MONTGOMERY — Join several West Virginian organizations Saturday, Feb. 25t from 1 to 3 p.m. to learn about how individuals, municipalities, and organizations in West Virginia can benefit from millions of dollars of investments contained in the Inflation Reduction Act.
The event will be held in Montgomery City Hall, 321 Fourth Ave., Montgomery, WV, 25136.
Last summer, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes historic investments in clean energy, energy efficiency and community development initiatives. At this event, community members and elected officials will have the opportunity to learn from experts from around the state about how to put these investments to use in homes and communities.
The event is co-sponsored by the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Solar United Neighbors, West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Energy Efficient West Virginia, Common Defense and West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.
