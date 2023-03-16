The state health department will soon be required to assess if more than 600,000 Medicaid users — more than a third of the state’s population — are still eligible for free or low-cost health insurance.
The undertaking comes as the department, which is facing mounting criticism for its treatment of vulnerable adults and kids, must overhaul its internal structure and plans to move its Medicaid eligibility system over to unfinished software that has already caused problems for the department.
(Last) week, Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a bill that requires the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to split into three departments and fill key leadership positions. Lawmakers made restructuring the agency a priority this session in an effort to get a handle on its finances as well as improve transparency and outcomes in foster care, facilities for people with disabilities and more.
The work to divide the department will begin right away, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, DHHR acting secretary. The agency this year will also transition to a new software system for Medicaid enrollment — a pricey system that earlier this year caused problems in child welfare payments.
And starting next month, the agency will begin checking whether their low-income residents are still eligible to receive health insurance through Medicaid in what’s known as Medicaid unwinding. The redetermination also applies to the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.
Driven by poverty, nearly 30 percent of West Virginia residents use Medicaid — one of the highest rates in the country.
During the pandemic, people on Medicaid did not have to reapply each year to determine their eligibility, but that comes to an end March 31 when the federal health emergency ends.
DHHR continued to send out renewal paperwork throughout the pandemic in order to stay in touch with members.
Around 200,000 people never responded to renewal outreach in the last three years. While not all of those members may be ineligible, the lack of response could result in loss of insurance for some.
“It means a lot to people to be able to go to the doctor,” said Rhonda Rogombe, a health and safety net policy analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. “I’m very concerned about the families who are hardest to reach because they may be people with disabilities, and people in (substance use) recovery are often harder to reach.”
DHHR restructuring, software problems overlap with Medicaid changes
All states will go through the Medicaid unwinding this year, and some states and health advocates have already raised concerns that they are unprepared or underfunded to handle the task.
Kat Stoll, policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, said that from her perspective, DHHR is adequately ready to take on the unwinding effort, which means verifying Medicaid and WVCHIP for more than 600,000 members. County level offices will handle the effort.
Stoll and other stakeholders have been meeting for more than a year about the upcoming changes, and DHHR leadership actively participated in those conversations. She said that she hadn’t seen that kind of collaboration in other states.
“I’m proud of DHHR and West Virginia for being on top of this,” Stoll said.
DHHR leaders acknowledged that the Medicaid unwinding will overlap with a major transition for the agency; they have until January 2024 to divide the agency into three departments. The agency also oversees emergency assistance programs and many parts of the state’s substance abuse disorder response.
“Under the direction of Gov. Justice, we will work to ensure a seamless transition to a new organizational structure over the course of this next year,” DHHR spokesperson Allison Adler said in an email.
The federal spending plan, which was signed into law in December, added transparency requirements during the Medicaid unwinding, and states will be required to report key unwinding data.
“I don’t think it makes it easier for DHHR to take on this job of looking through everyone’s Medicaid eligibility while going through restructuring,” Stoll said. “ … The transparency requirements will help all of us know how this is going.”
There’s another DHHR change that could potentially impact the unwinding effort: The agency is transitioning to the WV PATH software system this year for its Medicaid eligibility and renewal system.
The agency’s transition to the software system has drawn questions and criticisms from lawmakers over the last few years for its slow roll-out and price tag. DHHR maintained that the system has cost $73 million, but lawmakers said the price tag is more than $173 million, and there are only a few years left on the contract with the company overseeing the unfinished project.
DHHR transitioned its child welfare operations over to PATH earlier this year, and in February, the agency announced that the move resulted in a late monthly payment to some foster families. Foster parents, child advocates and some lawmakers said the delayed payments without warning were unacceptable as the money was intended for food, clothing and more for children in the impoverished state. Adler did not respond to a question if the payment issues had been resolved. The agency later offered to reimburse families impacted by the late payments.
Adler said the transition to PATH for some Medicaid operations will not affect coverage. The state currently uses a system called RAPIDS for its Medicaid eligibility system.
“The transition from RAPIDS to WV PATH is being tested to mitigate risks associated with the implementation,” she said.
Changes to Medicaid, WVCHIP as Covid-19 health emergency ends
In a press release, DHHR said it projects a 10 to 15 percent decline in overall Medicaid and WVCHIP enrollment when the public health emergency expires and continuous enrollment unwinding occurs.
Nationally, enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP soared during the Covid-19 pandemic amid the continuous coverage, increasing by 20.2 million members since the start of the pandemic, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Massive job loss and a simplified sign-up process were behind the growth, researchers said. West Virginia’s Medicaid enrollment increased, too.
“It provides folks with so many services that they would otherwise not have access to,” Rogombe said. “We’ve expanded some (services) in recent years like postpartum services and dental coverage for adults, and right now, Medicaid is very important for preventative care.”
Rogombe said most people in the state who lose coverage this year will be because of procedural denials — not ineligibility.
Gaps in insurance can result in unmet medical and prescription medicine needs as well as a loss in preventative care — an especially critical need amid West Virginia’s poor health rates. The changes to WVCHIP enrollment could mean some children go without routine medical exams and even urgent care.
DHHR leadership said they’ve expanded efforts to reach out to all Medicaid and WVCHIP members they have not heard from. The agency needs current contact information, including mailing address and phone number, as they start verifying income and other eligibility requirements for the program.
Cindy Beane, commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services, said the most important thing current members can do is respond once they receive renewal information or contact the agency if they’ve moved in the last three years.
“We want all residents to have access to health care coverage and will continue to reach out to assure eligible West Virginians are re-enrolled for Medicaid and WVCHIP,” she said. The agency is also using robocalls and social media to reach people they’re having trouble finding, she added.
People who are found not eligible for Medicaid or WVCHIP can contact the WV Navigator program for help enrolling in a federal Marketplace health insurance plan.
Jeremy Smith, director of the WV Navigator program, said the Affordable Care Act has seen an almost 23 percent increase in enrollment in the state, and he expects to see more throughout the Medicaid unwinding. Enhanced Marketplace subsidies made plans cheaper for families, Smith explained, and Congress extended those subsidies through 2025.
“We will help them get onto another source of coverage,” he said.
For help with Medicaid renewals, contact DHHR at 1-877-716-1212 or dhhrbcfchangectr@wv.gov.
For help signing up with the Health Insurance Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act, contact the WV Navigator program at 304-356-5834 or acanavigator.com/wv/home.
