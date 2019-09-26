The newest State of Obesity report shows West Virginia and Mississippi led the nation in 2018 for adult obesity rates, with a rate of 39.5 percent. The report, based in part on newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, and analysis by Trust For America’s Health, provides an annual snapshot of obesity rates nationwide. The State of Obesity series and this report were made possible by funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.