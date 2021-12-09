As of Dec. 8, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there were 8,482 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There were 15 deaths since the last report, with a total of 5,036 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
The DHHR most recently confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 70-year-old Mineral County man, a 67-year-old Harrison County man, a 66-year-old Grant County man, a 77-year-old Nicholas County woman, a 57-year-old Kanawha County man, a 66-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 74-year-old Jackson County man, a 94-year-old Mingo County man, a 78-year-old Marshall County man, a 61-year-old Barbour County woman, a 71-year-old Wetzel County man, an 82-year-old woman from Brooke County and an 88-year-old man from Jackson County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate was a 71-year-old Jefferson County woman. The death occurred in November 2021.
"With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to the families impacted," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. "If you are eligible, please schedule your Covid vaccine or booster today."
Active cases per county through Dec. 8 were: Barbour (59), Berkeley (840), Boone (92), Braxton (44), Brooke (115), Cabell (383), Calhoun (38), Clay (26), Doddridge (17), Fayette (227), Gilmer (13), Grant (83), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (108), Hancock (131), Hardy (68), Harrison (332), Jackson (85), Jefferson (423), Kanawha (603), Lewis (144), Lincoln (71), Logan (137), Marion (261), Marshall (129), Mason (117), McDowell (113), Mercer (404), Mineral (150), Mingo (160), Monongalia (312), Monroe (52), Morgan (90), Nicholas (223), Ohio (249), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (10), Preston (120), Putnam (243), Raleigh (385), Randolph (85), Ritchie (42), Roane (70), Summers (35), Taylor (90), Tucker (15), Tyler (28), Upshur (83), Wayne (162), Webster (49), Wetzel (96), Wirt (28), Wood (370) and Wyoming (92).
The DHHR on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 64-year-old man from Hampshire County, a 58-year-old Cabell County woman, a 68-year-old Berkeley County man, a 64-year-old Putnam County woman, an 87-year-old Jefferson County woman, a 46-year-old man from Taylor County and a 44-year-old man from Hardy County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard Tuesday as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 21-year-old man from Lewis County, a 56-year-old Randolph County woman, a 75-year-old Roane County man, a 62-year-old Mercer County man, a 74-year-old Marshall County man, a 67-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 74-year-old Clay County man, a 55-year-old Taylor County man, a 93-year-old Calhoun County man, a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 70-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 48-year-old Kanawha County man, a 74-year-old Wetzel County man, a 56-year-old woman from Marion County, a 61-year-old Marion County man, a 73-year-old Wyoming County man, an 84-year-old Fayette County woman, a 69-year-old woman from Roane County, an 86-year-old man from Mingo County, a 61-year-old Wood County man, a 73-year-old man from Braxton County and a 75-year-old woman from Grant County. These deaths range from October through November 2021.
On Dec. 6, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old Calhoun County woman, a 46-year-old Mingo County man, an 81-year-old Grant County woman, a 68-year-old Wirt County woman, a 67-year-old woman from Nicholas County, an 89-year-old Monongalia County woman, an 82-year-old Mineral County man, a 67-year-old Hardy County woman, a 77-year-old woman from Marion County, a 75-year-old man from Marion County, a 64-year-old Mineral County man, a 70-year-old Wetzel County man, a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old Putnam County woman, an 84-year-old Hancock County man, a 78-year-old Wood County man, a 90-year-old woman from Marion County, a 66-year-old man from Brooke County, an 83-year-old Grant County man, a 71-year-old Summers County man, a 69-year-old Wetzel County man, a 61-year-old man from Hampshire County, a 48-year-old Mingo County man, an 87-year-old Mercer County man, a 76-year-old man from Fayette County, a 72-year-old man from Marshall County, a 57-year-old Braxton County man and a 56-year-old Kanawha County woman.
"We offer our condolences to the families grieving from this loss of life," said Crouch. "Just like adults, children are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose. If you plan on traveling to visit family during the holidays, make sure your children are fully protected from the risk of Covid-19."
The DHHR on Dec. 3 revealed the deaths of an 88-year-old woman from Pendleton County, a 31-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 59-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 92-year-old Marshall County woman, a 63-year-old Lewis County woman, a 70-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 83-year-old Ohio County man, a 65-year-old Morgan County man, a 45-year-old man from Morgan County, a 73-year-old Kanawha County man, a 77-year-old Harrison County woman, a 69-year-old Marshall County woman, a 59-year-old Berkeley County man, a 72-year-old Hardy County man, an 86-year-old man from Jackson County, a 22-year-old Hardy County woman and a 54-year-old Preston County woman.
On Dec. 2, the state agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 51-year-old Kanawha County man, a 73-year-old Lewis County woman, a 90-year-old Raleigh County woman, an 86-year-old Cabell County man, a 65-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 68-year-old Berkeley County man, a 53-year-old Cabell County woman, a 76-year-old Putnam County woman, an 87-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 68-year-old Kanawha County woman and a 77-year-old Kanawha County woman.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of continuing data reconciliation by the BPH were a 97-year-old Kanawha County man, a 41-year-old Ritchie County woman, an 81-year-old Harrison County man, a 69-year-old Logan County woman, an 83-year-old Cabell County man, a 70-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 79-year-old man from Mingo County, a 61-year-old Upshur County man, a 75-year-old Raleigh County man, a 69-year-old Doddridge County man, a 67-year-old Wyoming County woman, a 102-year-old Wood County woman, a 70-year-old woman from Wyoming County, an 80-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 47-year-old Wyoming County man, an 80-year-old Marion County man, a 43-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 74-year-old Hancock County man, a 73-year-old McDowell County man, an 80-year-old Logan County woman, a 54-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 75-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 77-year-old Greenbrier County woman, an 84-year-old Ohio County man, an 83-year-old Ohio County woman, a 74-year-old Mineral County woman, a 94-year-old Mingo County woman, a 59-year-old man from Mercer County, a 52-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 77-year-old Hampshire County woman, a 51-year-old Preston County man, a 78-year-old Mercer County woman, an 83-year-old Hancock County woman, a 78-year-old man from Mineral County, a 52-year-old Wyoming County man, a 93-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 72-year-old Nicholas County woman and an 84-year-old man from Summers County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.
West Virginians ages 5-and-older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a nearby vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Online registration is open for the third round of a vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.
To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the cumulative summary tab, which is sortable by county.
• • •
Through midnight on Dec. 7, Fayette County was in red status on the DHHR's county alert system map. The county had 8.01 percent positivity and an infection rate of 61.99.
In the seven-day period through midnight on Dec. 7, Fayette had 190 Covid-19 cases and one death. Of those cases, 121 occurred in a three-day period from Dec. 1-3. The pace slowed somewhat on the first two days of this week, with just 23 total cases.
