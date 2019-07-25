CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Republican Party (WVGOP) and Chairman Melody Potter have announced special guests for a panel discussion with West Virginia Republican women leaders at the WVGOP’s Summer Meeting and Donor Leadership Retreat in August.
“We have strong Republican women leading the charge in West Virginia. I am excited for the WVGOP State Committee, our supporters, and guests to hear from these smart, strong, Republican women. They are tremendous role models for all West Virginians,” Potter said.
The panel discussion, entitled “West Virginia Republican Women Leading the Charge,” will include U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, State Senator Patricia Rucker, House Majority Leader Amy Summers, and The Honorable Jill Upson, executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. The moderator-led panel discussion will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at the WVGOP’s summer meeting/retreat.
“These women are leaders who care deeply about our country, our state, and our communities. They work every day to improve the lives of women, of children, and all West Virginians. I can’t wait to hear this discussion,” concluded Potter.
Individuals interested in attending the WVGOP’s Summer Meeting and Donor Leadership Retreat should contact the West Virginia Republican Party Headquarters at 304-768-0493 or email wvgop@wvgop.org.
