CHARLESTON — What do small businesses need to succeed and grow West Virginia?
The state’s small-business owners have an opportunity to answer that question in an online survey from the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC). Business owners can take the survey at wvsbdc.com/survey.html.
The survey remains open until midnight, Saturday, Aug. 31.
“The survey is an opportunity for business owners to tell the state what’s going on with their business and what they need to step up to the next level of success,” said WV SBDC State Director Debra Martin.
“The survey gives businesses a voice to speak up about their challenges and priorities. It affects what the state sees as the needs of business and how we plan to help them meet their goals.”
The survey will provide an overview on subjects such as:
• Business support
• Workforce
• Regulations
• Operations
• Market conditions
• Taxes and fees
Survey respondents will not be identified unless a participant chooses to provide information in the comments section at the end of the survey.
For more information about WV SBDC services or the survey, contact the WV SBDC at 304-558-2960, the Ask Me line at 888-WVA-SBDC or email askme@wv.gov.
