CHARLESTON — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs.
“West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the following:
• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
• Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings
“Workforce West Virginia stands ready to help West Virginians return to the workforce,” said acting WorkForce WV commissioner Scott Adkins. “We know last year was incredibly difficult for many workers in West Virginia and we want to remind folks we are here for them.”
Any weeks filed before June 19 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed.
Career specialists are available to help job seekers match with new employment. Job seekers can schedule a live call with someone from WorkforceWV at https://apps.wv.gov/Appt/Workforce/. Career specialists will work to identify possible training programs that may help an individual change their career pathway or enter an apprenticeship program so they can earn a competitive wage, while the learn a new trade.
For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system visit www.workforcewv.org.
