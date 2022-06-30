Whether with his family or his wider community, John Scott Syner forged a life of impact.
In addition to being a full-time "Pops," Syner was a machinist for 20 years and a West Virginia state trooper for 18 years. In the latter, he had attained the rank of sergeant and had recently been promoted to detachment commander at Marlinton when he passed away at home in Edmond in Fayette County on Aug. 21, 2021.
On Sunday, June 26, family members, former colleagues, friends and community members assembled along U.S. Rte. 19 for a special ceremony in Syner's memory.
Via House Concurrent Resolution 48, the Division of Highways named County Route 5 and County Route 82, known as Lansing-Edmond Road, from its intersection with U.S. 19 to the intersection with County Route 7 in Fayette County, the WVSP Sgt John S. Syner Memorial Road.
"He was a loving husband and father and a hard worker," Syner's wife, Stephanie Ramsey Syner, said following the event. "He worked hard for his family, his friends; then he became a state trooper and he worked very hard for his communities. He never turned it off, it was day and night until he got closure for people."
"He meant the world to me, and I think about all the things he accomplished," Stephanie continued. "After his death, people would call and tell me things that he did that I never knew about.
"I hope I can impact half the people he did."
She called Sunday's event "very humbling," adding, "I do hope people, when they drive by (and) they can see it, remember a story or something that makes them smile, and know that tomorrow is not promised and to make the most of today."
During the ceremony, she thanked Del. Austin Haynes for spearheading the road naming effort, as well as thanking "everyone for everything that you all have done for us." John would be "very humbled by all this," his widow said.
"After John passed last year, I knew that I wanted to do something to give back to him, to memorialize him and his life, and give back to his family," said an emotional Haynes, who introduced the resolution with support from fellow delegates Kayla Kessinger, Tom Fast, Josh Booth and Guy Ward, as well as assistance from Sen. Jack Woodrum in the other chamber.
"(When considering individuals to honor and pay tribute) The first person that popped up in my mind was John Syner," said Haynes. "He was somebody that spent his whole life giving back to others and just caring about the people in the communities where we live."
During his remarks, Haynes said he recalled multiple occasions on which Syner, who was born on April 23, 1969 in Miami-Dade, Fla., said to him to "never forget your family," and "that's something that's stuck with me. I want his legacy and his memories to live on for a long time."
When people pass the signs signifying the newly-named roadway, he said he hopes they pause to consider who the "true John Syner" was. "And I hope that it's as much of a blessing to them as it was to all of us here," said Haynes.
Haynes also thanked Syner's West Virginia State Police colleagues, several whom were present Sunday, for their support and continued service.
The resolution noted Syner's efforts for Just for Kids, for which he was named as a Champion of Children Award recipient in 2018 for his work on child abuse and neglect cases. In 2019, he was awarded the Superintendent’s Award by the West Virginia State Police, the agency’s highest award, and he was also a Meritorious Service Award recipient.
Syner loved, among other aspects of life, boating and spending time on the lake with family and friends and taking the kids and grandkids fishing, the resolution noted.
In addition to Stephanie Syner, those left behind by his passing included his daughter, Allison (Garrett) Thompson and their children, Bo and Jace, of Edmond; son Nathaniel (Brittany) Syner and their daughter, Mia, of Prattville, Ala.; sister Debbie (Paul) Fox of Edmond; and two brothers, Joe (Kristi) Syner and Tommy (Shari) Syner, both of Edmond.
