CHARLESTON – Through the Monongalia County Health Department and Sundale Long-Term Care, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed an 89-year old female from Monongalia County has died as a result of COVID-19.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.
“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
