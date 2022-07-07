The sweet strains of traditional music will fill the Fayette County air once again in August.
After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, the popular Appalachian String Band Music Festival is scheduled for Aug. 3-7 at Camp Washington-Carver in Cifftop.
Below is a list of planned activities from each day, with Sunday, Aug. 7 being a travel day with no scheduled events:
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Highlights will include the youth banjo contest at 11 a.m., the senior banjo contest at 1 p.m., the banjo contest at 3 p.m. and the banjo final and awards at 6 p.m. All will be on the outdoor stage. Also scheduled during the day are workshops at various locations, family activity and a new music open mic event, with the latter occurring from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Great Chestnut Lodge. There will be a square dance from 8 to 11 p.m. each night through Saturday at the Chestnut Lodge.
Thursday, Aug. 4
On tap this day includes the youth fiddle contest at 11 a.m., the senior fiddle contest at 1 p.m., the fiddle contest at 3 p.m. and the fiddle contest finals and awards at 6 p.m. All will be on the outdoor stage. Also scheduled are family activities and art for fun.
Friday, Aug. 5
Activities on the outdoor stage will include the youth neo-traditional band contest at 11 a.m., the neo-traditional band contest from 1 to 5 p.m., and the neo-traditional band finals and awards at 6 p.m. There will be a concert from 8 to 9 p.m. at the outdoor stage as well as workshops, art for fun and family activities throughout the day.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Saturday's activities will include music and dance, as well as workshops. The schedule will feature the youth traditional band contest at 11 a.m. on the outdoor stage, the traditional band contest from 1 to 5 p.m. on the outdoor stage, the flatfoot dance contest from 3 to 5 p.m. at Chestnut Lodge, and the traditional band finals and awards at 6 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Also, a concert will be held on the outdoor stage from 8 to 9 p.m.
Festival-goers are reminded that inclement weather may force some of the outdoor stage activities inside, meaning that Chestnut Lodge activities may be moved or canceled.
Festival prices, including camping plus admission for adults, seniors and youth, is $50 per person covering Wednesday to Sunday at 1 p.m. The cost for the last night of the festival, Saturday, is $25 per person. Day passes are $15 per person. In the latter, no camping is allowed, and individuals must park below the gate.
There are also set prices for pre-event camping from Friday to Tuesday ahead of the event, as well as dog fees.
The event is coordinated by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. For a complete schedule of activities, as well as more on the festival, visit https://wvculture.org/explore/camp-washington-carver/string-band-music-festival/.
— Steve Keenan
