Becky Sullivan, a 20-year veteran of the tourism industry, has been chosen as the new executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention & Visitors Bureau.
According to a press release from the chamber, Sullivan, who served six years as group tour and membership director and three years as marketing director of Visit Southern West Virginia, will begin her duties Aug. 1.
Sullivan, a Fayette County native, will replace longtime director Sharon Cruikshank, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Cruikshank has served as director of the chamber and CVB for 22 years.
“We are so excited to have Becky join the team at Go Gorge and Fayette County,” Aaron Kemlock, part of the search committee, said in a press release.
Cindy Ruckpaul, president of the New River Gorge CVB, said the hiring process attracted 47 applicants “which speaks highly of the position and the importance of this person to Fayette County and the New River Gorge.”
Cruikshank, who recently won election as the mayor of Fayetteville, will remain as chair of the Bridge Day Commission through the 2019 Bridge Day, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.
“Bridge Day is a unique event and we want to make sure Becky goes through one with someone familiar with the moving parts of the event,” Teri Harlan, chair of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said.
Cruikshank said Wednesday that she wishes Sullivan all the best in her new position.
"These are two of the best organizations in Fayette County. My hope for her is this position becomes her dream job as it was for me," Cruikshank said.
"The experiences I've had and the people I have been able to meet and work with has been a wonderful blessing to me."
Sullivan is a graduate of Fayetteville High School and Concord University and currently lives in Oak Hill with her husband, their 3-year old son and two dogs, Maisy and Brewster.
Sullivan may be contacted at at 310 W. Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by phone at 304-465-5617; or by email at becky@newrivergorgecvb.com.
