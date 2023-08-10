Editor’s note: The following history is reprinted from the Summersville Convention & Visitors Bureau website at https://summersvillecvb.com/
One of the most exciting and popular attractions in the Nicholas County, West Virginia area is the Summersville Dam. The Dam and Summersville Lake are visited by thousands of guests annually. There is a great deal of interest in the unique history surrounding the construction of the second largest rock fill dam in the eastern United States.
Construction of this dam was no easy task as the U.S. Corps of Engineers took on the challenge to harness the 105-mile-long mighty Gauley River. The river rises in eastern West Virginia in the western part of Pocahontas County. The water descends swiftly from the peaks of Gauley Mountain at an elevation of more than 4,000 feet above sea level to its junction with the New River at the Kanawha River. The river has spun its way in and around these steep Appalachian Mountains and deep winding valleys for hundreds of years. The Gauley is an integral part of mountain life – there is fear and respect for the river.
Before construction could begin on the dam, two well-known and much-loved farming communities, Gad and Sparks, had to be torn down and residents made to move from farms they had lived on for generations. Some of the elders never recovered from the shock of losing their farms. Six family graveyards had to be relocated.
The construction phase
First a mountain had to be moved and replaced in the Gauley River. The Gauley River had to be harnessed before groundwork could begin. A diversion tunnel had to be constructed. Work began on both sides of the mountain with equipment and had to meet in the middle to install a steel skeleton. A temporary cofferdam was constructed.
In the spring of 1962, crews began excavation in the riverbed. Earth and rock was scraped to the rock bed, about 2,000 feet. A trench was cut to hold the clay core — the heart of the dam. Materials from the mountaintops were used at each abutment of the dam.
• • •
A rock-fill type earth dam gives the impression that nature, not man, planned and placed it. The dam is 390 feet high and 2,280 feet long, making it the second largest dam of this type in the eastern United States.
The water is released through a 1,555-foot long, 29-foot diameter tunnel controlled at the lower end by three 9-foot diameter valves.
In 2001 an 80-megawatt hydropower plant was added to the below dam area.
The dam construction began in 1960 and was completed in 1966 at a cost of $48 million. By the end of 1974, it had paid for itself by preventing flood damages in the Gauley and Kanawha river basins areas at almost $67 million. Today, that figure has grown to over $1,612,830,000.
— Summersville Convention & Visitors Bureau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.