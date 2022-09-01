GLEN JEAN — The Summit Bechtel Reserve will offer tiered day passes, allowing everyone to experience the wild and wonderful 10,000-acre property in beautiful Glen Jean. The opening weekend will be Sept. 9-11.
The Summit will open its attractions, most being among the largest in the United States, to the public. Take a zip ride on some of the 6+ miles of the Summit’s ziplines.
Try the latest firearms at the nation’s second largest shooting range next to only the NRA.
Ride along 70 miles of mountain biking trails.
Shred the nation’s second largest outdoor skate park, rock climb, hike and more.
General admission passes are $15 and include parking, trail access for running, hiking, and mountain biking, lake access for stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and fishing, self-guided sustainability treehouse tours, skateboarding and scootering in partnership with Camp ROYAL, complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site food and beverage options, retail, and partner activities as scheduled. Guests have the option to bring their own gear or rent gear at Garden Ground Outfitters, the on-site retail center.
The $30 activity pass includes general admission plus allows guests to ride on ziplines, participate in Laser Shot and hunting museum tours, guided target archery, hatchet and knife throwing, and a guided mountain bike tour.
Both general admission and activity pass holders can upgrade to the Ridge Pass which includes five-stand shotgun clays, rifle, and pistol shooting, LaPorte and long-range archery.
Opening weekend coincides with West Virginia Division of Natural Resources National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration, Youth Challenge, and Mountaineer Classic Calling Contest along with the Rocky Mountain Nation Mountaineer Race presented by GNCC (motorcycle/ATV/e-bike racing).
On Saturday, Sept. 9, GNCC will host a concert featuring American country music group, the Davisson Brothers Band. From the hills of West Virginia, the Davisson Brothers Band is hailed as Rolling Stone Country “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.”
After the opening weekend, the Adventure Pass will continue through the fall with daily activity offerings.
“Our goal is to make the Reserve available 365 days a year for everyone to enjoy,” says Kate Smallwood, senior business development officer.
Day passes are on sale now at https://www.summitbsa.org/adventuredaypass.
GNCC Racing tickets can be purchased at www.gnccracing.com.
DNR National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration tickets are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hunting-and-fishing-days-tickets-385876275327.
Mountaineer Classic Calling Contest tickets are available at https://www.summitbsa.org/mountaineerclassic.
