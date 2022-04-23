On Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m., the public is invited to the Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley to hear a free discussion about the racial history of Mount Hope. The event will be centered around two oral history recordings produced by the Mountain of Hope Organization.
According to representatives from the Mountain of Hope Organization, the story begins with the movement of white students into DuBois School, an all-black high school, in the 1950s, and the impact that move had on the community. "That integration had a positive academic (Dr. E.C. Smith) and musical (Mrs. Eunice Fleming) influence on the graduating classes of students from diverse ethnic backgrounds," according to a press release for the event. "This diversity arose out of the mixture of cultures in the coal mining towns around Mount Hope. There were African Americans, Italians, Ukrainians, Slovakian, English, Welsh, Polish, Hungarians, Jews, Germans, Spanish and others.
"We believe that the example that was set in the 1950s and 1960s in Mount Hope can serve as a reminder to the American public of the enrichment that comes to a society that embraces diversity and acceptance of others."
The two oral history recordings have been heard across the United States via National Public Radio (NPR), MOHO representatives note.
Sunday will mark the organization's second time sharing the story at Tamarack. Members also previously participated in an in-person show in Cincinnati with the Southern Appalachian Association, as well as a Zoom presentation last year in Washington, D.C.
MOHO treasurer Jerry Adams said the presentations have been "very well-received."
Of the Mountain of Hope Organization, Adams said, "Many of us graduated in the mid-60s in Mount Hope." He said a close friend, the Rev. Charles McKenney, proposed the idea of the group's formation about 12 years ago, and a group of former classmates and teammates undertook the endeavor. A primary focus over the years has been to provide scholarship aid to local students. "We've given away close to $70,000, mostly through donations to the Mountain of Hope Organization," Adams said.
The two audio projects, made possible by funding from the West Virginia Humanities Council, focused on athletics in the town (the first offering) and life in Mount Hope revolving around the coal mines (second one). They both generated a great deal of feedback, Adams and board member Brenda Troitino said.
Sunday's event is expected to feature a panel of former students and their reflections on life growing up.
"This is our history, this is our story, and how we'd like to share it," Adams said. "It's meaningful, we think.
"You've got younger folks today that don't really realize the impact that these things had, with segregation and how that worked."
He and Troitino both said that, from their perspective, racial strife in Mount Hope at the time didn't come to the forefront as vociferously as down in the South, and they said discussions over the years have led them to hear different perspectives on life in the town from some of their Black friends. "It all comes to a head in saying that, look, even though those things happened, we developed relationships and friendships through those years, and that's what the end result would be today," Adams said.
Today's racial environment creates more of a reason to be fully cognizant of the past, Troitino said. "I think our culture in this country has become divided again in reference to race and ethnicity. There's lessons to be learned from the way things developed here in Mount Hope."
Looking back, she said of some classmates, "We were totally oblivious as students in school that there was any kind of racial divide."
Troitino and Adams both said their Black friends weren't oblivious to strife. "They lived it," both said.
For more information on the Mountain of Hope, visit www.mountainofhopeorganization.org or visit Mountain of Hope Organization on Facebook. The two 48-minute audio projects are also available on the organization's website.
Sunday's MOHO event is associated with the arrival of the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street, "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" in the area from April 22 to May 30. That undertaking is being overseen by Harmony for Hope, in coordination with the Coal Heritage Authority, and sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
