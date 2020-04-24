It may not have been part of his original plan for the state, but Gov. Jim Justice has fulfilled his campaign promise of taking West Virginia to the #1 spot in surveys, according to a new study on states’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Virginia tops the list for the best COVID-19 response by any state, a study by Finder.com reported on Thursday.
The study based rankings on when each state first saw a confirmed case of COVID-19, when the state declared a state of emergency and when the state issued a stay-at-home order.
“California and New York may be stealing all the national headlines, but West Virginia is the state that more quickly put together a coordinated effort to stop the speed of COVID-19, according to our metrics,” Finder.com reported. “Rather than wait for a problem to arise, West Virginia shuttered schools four days before the state saw its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
“It also declared a state of emergency a day before a case was confirmed,” the survey reported. “And on the day after it reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, West Virginia closed all restaurants and bars for dine-in services.”
Justice made the decision to close schools on March 13 — four days before West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) confirmed its first case of COVID-19, as the study noted, and three days before he called a state of emergency.
Justice ordered restaurants and bars to close dining areas on March 18. On March 24, he issued a stay-at-home order and ordered all non-essential businesses to close.
On Friday, he ordered testing for all nursing home patients and workers in the state.
The governor reacted to the news of the survey on Monday by giving credit to various leaders on the COVID-19 response team in the state, including WVDHHR Commissioner and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia University physician Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Schools Superintendent W. Clayton Burch and Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard.
“It’s really heartwarming because a lot of good West Virginians are doing the right stuff, like we always do, like we always have,” Justice said. “But you also know just how high-risk the state is.
“We’re the highest-risk state of all, the most elderly, the most chronic illnesses.
“You’re really proud of what we’re doing, but, at the same time, you sit up there every day, and somebody comes in and whispers to you that we lost another great West Virginian, and it just kills you.
“I hate it so bad.”
Justice pointed out that West Virginia has a high number of older residents and that many in the state have health issues. In other surveys, West Virginia has consistently ranked high in the number of residents who have diabetes, high blood pressure, lung disease and other co-morbidities that would make an outbreak in the state comparable to that in Italy, which has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any European country.
To compensate, Justice said the state began preparing a response in February.
“West Virginia has been looked at in the wrong way, in my opinion, forever,” said Justice. “But we’re showing to the world just how good West Virginians are.
“What we’ve done is, we’ve just been proactive.
“We declared a state of emergency before we had one positive in the state,” he reported.
“Not one death. We declared it before we had a positive (COVID-19 test).”
Both Arizona and Washington — two poor-performing states in the survey — had a lagged response after their first confirmed case of COVID-19, Finder.com reported.
Justice pointed out that Mountain State officials took a proactive approach in providing training to businesses.
“From the first day, our National Guard was out, training our businesses on how to be safer,” he said. “The National Guard got the first mobile lab in the country.
“We have got a lot of smart, smart people in this state, and they’re showing off, and I’m really proud of them.”
The state is ranked low in other surveys that measure education, health and other quality-of-life factors.
Justice had told voters in 2016 that he was tired of seeing the state ranked at the bottom. He had promised in his campaign to make West Virginia #1.
Then, he was referring to education and job creation.
He said Monday that he could not have foreseen a time that a global pandemic would threaten the actual lives of West Virginians.
“Three weeks ago, somebody told me, ‘Nothing in your life you ever done approaches the importance of what you’re doing right here, nothing in life you’ll ever do, except other than maybe your family and the good Lord will ever approach anything like this,’” he said. “I believe the good Lord put me in this position to do it, and I’m going to do it.
“So I’m not afraid of the challenge, and I’m not one to sit around and say, ‘Why am I having to go through all this?’
“For crying out loud, I’m here because I’m supposed to be here, and I need to just do the best I can do.”
Justice warned that the state is not “out of the woods” and that COVID-19 is still a present threat.
After West Virginia, Michigan took second place for the most effective response, followed by Delaware, New Mexico, Montana, Alaska, Louisiana, Ohio, Idaho and Connecticut.
The last-ranked states were California, Illinois, South Dakota, Washington, Arizona and the very last-ranked state, Nebraska.
Nebraska had failed to provide a coordinated response to closing schools and instead left the decision to local government, according to Finder.com.
“Worse still, Nebraska has yet to issue a stay-at-home order or order closing nonessential businesses, as of April 13,” the survey noted.
Mississippi — the state that often trades places with West Virginia for “last” or “second last” in other ranking surveys — was listed as #18.
Finder.com is an independent comparison online platform and information service.
