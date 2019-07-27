The Fayette County Tax Office will change its hours beginning July 29.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the new office hours will be 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for the tax office only. All other offices in the Fayette County Courthouse have hours of 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Also, Fridley and Assessor Eddie Young have teamed up to better serve the citizens of Fayette County.
Starting on Aug. 15, both the tax office and the assessor’s office will be open the third Thursday of each month until 6 p.m.
