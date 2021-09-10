Individuals or businesses who donate to one of the Southern Appalachian Labor School's housing, youth, education or health programs can receive a tax credit.
SALS has been certified for participation in the 2021-22 Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP). SALS has been awarded $43,000 in tax credits to be given out to donors. Credits can be awarded for donated property, building materials, school and office supplies, equipment, vehicles, stock and cash with a minimum value of $500. Credits are available until June 30, 2022. However, credits given prior to Dec. 31 may be used on taxes due for the current year of 2021.
NIP, administered by the West Virginia Development Office, was established to increase the rate of charitable giving to 501c(3) nonprofit organizations in West Virginia. In return for donating cash, personal property, real estate or stock, a business or individual donor can receive a state tax credit worth up to 50 percent of the donation. Credits come off your West Virginia tax return's bottom line. You may also deduct the donation from your federal return as a charitable contribution if you itemize.
For more information on donating or volunteering for any SALS program, including New River Safe Housing, The Historic Oak Hill School or the youth programs at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork, call John David at 304-250-7627, write to SALS, PO Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119, or email sals@citynet.net.
