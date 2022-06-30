SMITHERS — As it celebrates its 60th anniversary, representatives of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation are meeting with community representatives from their six-county region on their own turf.
On Friday, June 24, the itinerary included a stop at the Gateway Center in Smithers. Local officials and members of several community agencies met to discuss their ongoing service efforts as well as share a meal.
"We've been celebrating our 60th anniversary, and a part of that celebration includes coming out to the counties where we fund to really meet with grantees, meet them over lunch, give them opportunities to network, and just really to say thank you for the partnership, because our work wouldn't be possible without our non-profit partners," said Dr. Michelle Foster, president and CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. "They're the ones doing the work. We're providing them with resources.
"I think it's important because we really fill a lot of the gaps that government does not fill. And it gives generous people in the community an opportunity to give back. That's what philanthropy is all about; it's the love of humankind."
"People who give to us for us to make grants, they're the ones who love their fellow man enough that they decided to leave some of their assets ... as part of their estate," she continued. "We wouldn't be possible without them and their generosity, so I'm always careful to make sure I put that in perspective that we get to do this work because people give to the foundation because they care for their fellow man."
In 2021, the foundation presented over $13 million in grants and scholarships throughout Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay, Lincoln and Fayette counties. That funding came from assets under management, which were valued at $329 million at the end of 2021. Discretionary funds, donor-designated scholarship funds and other programs are under the purview of the foundation.
Foster says establishing a new fund or giving to an existing fund is "a really easy process." And, she stresses, relying on the foundation's already established system can be a boost when reaching a decision. "Working with us and getting a fund with us is a lot easier than trying to set up your own family foundation," she said.
Foster said donor support is still strong.
"Folks are still being very generous, in spite of it all," she said. "Our assets are growing.
"The market's in kind of a rough place right now, but at the end of the year, we were at $329 million (in assets under management). We distribute about 4 1/2 percent every year."
Foster and her colleagues are looking ahead to more community engagement. "We're just excited for the next 60 years," she said. "It's been a great 60 years.
"We were started by a group of visionary (leaders). I call them our founding fathers, who had the vision for the foundation and started meeting as early as 1957. And now we are the largest community foundation in central Appalachia, as well as in West Virginia. It's just a blessing to be able to do what we do, and we're indebted to our donors as well as to our community partners, our non-profits."
Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier says TGKVF is critical to success of local communities.
"First and foremost, they provide grants for small community projects," Cavalier said. "A lot of our projects, like our stage project in there (Gateway Center) would not get completed without The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
"We have community activities in there, so we need it safe, we need it functional, and they step in and they help."
"They are also good partners with matching funds," she added. "Sometimes you go after a grant and you need some local match funds; they're very good to help with that, and that's so critical to a small community.
"(For example) You can get a $50,000 grant if you can come up with $10,000, and sometimes that's the hardest money to come up with. And they're very good to help with that."
"And the other thing is, and I don't think a lot of people realize, is that they do so many scholarships, scholarships to every college and university in the State of West Virginia," Cavalier said. Parents and children in the six-county area can look to the foundation for potential support, she stressed.
For more on the foundation or to donate, visit https://tgkvf.org/.
