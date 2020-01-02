Christmas crafts

Gail Fox, left, and Darlenia Killen were among those who gathered early last month to create Christmas crafts in a program sponsored by the Oak Hill Public Library. The Fayette County Public Library system each month sponsors a number of special programs, in addition to the regular services offered.

OAK HILL — From coloring to cartoons, from Legos to board games and from movies to STEAM events, the Fayette County Public Library offers an amazing array of events and activities.

It’s not just for books anymore.

That’s not to say, of course, that books are ignored.

Branches around the county sponsor book clubs, storytime events for toddlers and children a little older, book discussions and even Read to the Librarian events.

Those who can’t make it out to the library can even have books delivered to their homes through the homebound program.

Also, those interested in keeping up on new books available can visit the system’s website at http://fayette.lib.wv.us/ to sign up for emails delivered twice a month with new material updates.

A visit to the FCPL website will also lead those interested to information on ebooks and audiobooks.

Several of the programs offered by the Fayette County Public Library system are designed to be community-builders, bringing together a mixture of people who share a common interest. Programs such as Board Games at the Ansted branch or Family Game Night at the Meadow Bridge branch bring together individuals who may not normally interact.

R. David Lankes, professor and director of the School of Library & Information Science at the University of South Carolina, says that should be the goal of all libraries.

“Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities,” he said.

Visit your local library branch this month and help build your community.

The county’s libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Following is the schedule of events planned for January at the county’s branches.

Administrative Office

531 Summit Street, Oak Hill; 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664

Adult Book Club — 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9

 Ansted

102 Oak Street, PO Box 428, Ansted; 304-658-5472

Storytime — 1 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Lego/Knex Club — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25

Cartoons — 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25

Movie Day — 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 and 21 (Funny World of Pets)

Adult Coloring — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29

Board Games — 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 14 and 28

Bookmobile

531 Summit Street, Oak Hill; 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664

(Visit http://fayette.lib.wv.us/locationshours.html for the bookmobile weekly schedule)

Week 1 schedule — Jan. 2-3, Jan. 13-17 and Jan. 27-31

Week 2 schedule — Jan. 6-10 and Jan. 21-24

Fayetteville

200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville; 304-574-0070

Lego/Knex Club — 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Family Fun Time — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25

Kitchen Witchery — 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6

Local History — 6 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6 and 13

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29

Adult Book Group — 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27

Meadow Bridge

53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge; 304-484-7942

Family Game Night — 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2 and 16

Toddler Time — 11 a.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6, 13 and 27

Homework Club — 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28

Girl Scouts — 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 and 21

Storytime — 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29

Adult Movie — 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9

Adult Book Club — 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29

4-H — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14

Lego — all day on Thursday, Jan. 23

Read to the Librarian — 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30

Montgomery

507 Ferry Street, Montgomery; 304-442-5665

Adult Book Group — 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2

Adult Coloring — 1 to 2 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; and all day on Thursday, Jan. 30

Storytime — 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29

Build a Snowman — 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17

Lego/Knex Club — all day on Thursday, Jan. 23

Mount Hope

500 Main Street, Mount Hope; 304-877-3260

Knex Club — 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 16, 23 and 30; all day on Thursday, Jan. 9; 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 15 and 29

Dollar Decorating — 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 16 and 30

Read to Me — 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

Storytime — 10 a.m. on Fridays, Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Movie Day — 11 a.m. on Fridays, Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Walking Dead — 1 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6, 13 and 27

Adult Special Needs Storytime — 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28

Adult Coloring — 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28

Wreath Making — 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8 and 22

Lego Club — 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8 and 22 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9

Read to Me — 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30

Journal — 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15

Teen STEAM — 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23

Mosaic — 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29

Oak Hill

611 Main Street, Oak Hill; 304-469-9890

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

Adult Coloring — 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

Chocolate/Coffee Discussion Night — 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7

Young Adult Book Pickup — Friday, Jan. 17

Winter Storytime — 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23

Movie Night (Snow Dogs) — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Mythology Book Club — 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30

