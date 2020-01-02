OAK HILL — From coloring to cartoons, from Legos to board games and from movies to STEAM events, the Fayette County Public Library offers an amazing array of events and activities.
It’s not just for books anymore.
That’s not to say, of course, that books are ignored.
Branches around the county sponsor book clubs, storytime events for toddlers and children a little older, book discussions and even Read to the Librarian events.
Those who can’t make it out to the library can even have books delivered to their homes through the homebound program.
Also, those interested in keeping up on new books available can visit the system’s website at http://fayette.lib.wv.us/ to sign up for emails delivered twice a month with new material updates.
A visit to the FCPL website will also lead those interested to information on ebooks and audiobooks.
Several of the programs offered by the Fayette County Public Library system are designed to be community-builders, bringing together a mixture of people who share a common interest. Programs such as Board Games at the Ansted branch or Family Game Night at the Meadow Bridge branch bring together individuals who may not normally interact.
R. David Lankes, professor and director of the School of Library & Information Science at the University of South Carolina, says that should be the goal of all libraries.
“Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities,” he said.
Visit your local library branch this month and help build your community.
The county’s libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Following is the schedule of events planned for January at the county’s branches.
Administrative Office
531 Summit Street, Oak Hill; 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664
Adult Book Club — 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9
Ansted
102 Oak Street, PO Box 428, Ansted; 304-658-5472
Storytime — 1 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31
Lego/Knex Club — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25
Cartoons — 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25
Movie Day — 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 and 21 (Funny World of Pets)
Adult Coloring — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29
Board Games — 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 14 and 28
Bookmobile
531 Summit Street, Oak Hill; 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664
(Visit http://fayette.lib.wv.us/locationshours.html for the bookmobile weekly schedule)
Week 1 schedule — Jan. 2-3, Jan. 13-17 and Jan. 27-31
Week 2 schedule — Jan. 6-10 and Jan. 21-24
Fayetteville
200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville; 304-574-0070
Lego/Knex Club — 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31
Family Fun Time — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25
Kitchen Witchery — 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6
Local History — 6 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6 and 13
Storytime — 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29
Adult Book Group — 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27
Meadow Bridge
53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge; 304-484-7942
Family Game Night — 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2 and 16
Toddler Time — 11 a.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6, 13 and 27
Homework Club — 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28
Girl Scouts — 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 and 21
Storytime — 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29
Adult Movie — 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9
Adult Book Club — 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29
4-H — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14
Lego — all day on Thursday, Jan. 23
Read to the Librarian — 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30
Montgomery
507 Ferry Street, Montgomery; 304-442-5665
Adult Book Group — 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2
Adult Coloring — 1 to 2 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; and all day on Thursday, Jan. 30
Storytime — 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29
Build a Snowman — 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17
Lego/Knex Club — all day on Thursday, Jan. 23
Mount Hope
500 Main Street, Mount Hope; 304-877-3260
Knex Club — 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 16, 23 and 30; all day on Thursday, Jan. 9; 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 15 and 29
Dollar Decorating — 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 16 and 30
Read to Me — 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
Storytime — 10 a.m. on Fridays, Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31
Movie Day — 11 a.m. on Fridays, Fridays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31
Walking Dead — 1 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6, 13 and 27
Adult Special Needs Storytime — 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28
Adult Coloring — 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28
Wreath Making — 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8 and 22
Lego Club — 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 8 and 22 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9
Read to Me — 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30
Journal — 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15
Teen STEAM — 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23
Mosaic — 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29
Oak Hill
611 Main Street, Oak Hill; 304-469-9890
Storytime — 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
Adult Coloring — 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
Chocolate/Coffee Discussion Night — 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7
Young Adult Book Pickup — Friday, Jan. 17
Winter Storytime — 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23
Movie Night (Snow Dogs) — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28
Mythology Book Club — 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30
