There are three more chances to see the Historic Fayette Theater's spring production this weekend.
"Wagon Wheels West" will hit the Fayetteville stage at 7:30 p.m. nightly on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, followed by a closing 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, March 26.
Tickets are still available.
The theater is located at 115 S. Court Street in Fayetteville. For ticket information and other details, the theater can be reached at 304-574-4655, via email at hft@historicfayettetheater.com, at the website fayettetheater.com or at https://www.facebook.com/HistoricFayetteTheater.
The musical comedy is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, of Englewood, Colorado, and with support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.