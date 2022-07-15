From left, Lynn Bartolette, Patty Kormwolf and Erin Yakim hold signs for drivers downtown Fayetteville in May. Yakim said she decided to organize the protest after hearing about a leaked document that suggested the U.S. Supreme Court could overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. "If it is overturned (Editor’s note: Which it was by a 5-4 vote on June 24) then possibly half the states may abolish abortions and the other half might have very strict regulations. Women will have to travel to other states to reach services and a lot of women that are financially challenged — primarily minority women — will be affected because they may not have the resources to reach those services," she said.