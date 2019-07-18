“Smoke on the Mountain,” the popular musical featuring a service at the Deepwater Baptist Church, concludes its summer run at the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville this weekend.
The musical, always a favorite of HFT audiences, features stirring music as performed by characters portraying The Sanders Family, touching stories and more than a little hilarity.
Directed by the theater's longtime artistic director Gene Worthington, the musical cast includes Timothy Runyon as Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe, Mark White as Burl Sanders, Julie Brown as Vera Sanders, Jon Kemper as Stanley Sanders, Xander Alvarez as Dennis Sanders, Samantha Ingram as Denise Sanders, Savanah Peters as June Sanders, The Peters Family as backup musicians and Bea Arthur, Janice Comer and Lita Eskew as the Church Ladies.
Musical director is Becky Leach.
The show's final performances will run July 19-21. The July 19-20 productions will begin at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on July 21.
Cost of tickets is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors (55 and over) and for children under 13. To purchase tickets in advance, stop by the theater at 115 South Court Street, Fayetteville Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., call the order hotline at 1-800-838-3006, or order online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
