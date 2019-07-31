Three Pennsylvania natives were arrested after an early morning traffic stop in Fayette County last Thursday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, after a deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle for a defective equipment violation. Inconsistent information from the occupants led to a K9 scan of the car.
A search of the vehicle revealed several containers of medical grade marijuana, scales and nearly two ounces of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a mood-altering drug also known as “Molly” or “Ecstacy.” Also recovered was a quantity of U.S. currency.
Officers learned that the occupants of the vehicle were traveling back to Pennsylvania from the Tampa, Florida area.
Ernest J. Thornton, 43, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; Sandra C. Guthrie, 30, of Koppel, Pennsylvania; and Jody L. Hammer, 41, of New Castle, Pennsylvania were all charged with felony charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. All were arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office where their bonds were set at $60,000 each.
