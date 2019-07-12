Due to its popularity and high enrollment, Coda Kidz Music, Art and Drama Camp is now offering two weeks of camp — Coda Fine Arts Kidz and Coda Fine Arts.
With a theme of “Coda on Broadway!” students will be playing and singing selections from favorite Broadway musicals including “Annie,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Lion King,” “Mary Poppins,” and more.
Activities for both camps will include rhythm, drums, choir, art, food art and drama classes in addition to lessons on either guitar, ukulele, violin, viola, or cello. The Coda Fine Arts Camp will also include music theory.
Coda Fine Arts Kidz Camp (ages 4 to 9)
The camp will take place July 15-19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $150.
Coda Fine Arts Camp
(ages 10 to 15)
The camp will take place July 22-26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $175.
The camps will take place at the Fayetteville Christ Fellowship and The Coda Center, at 2588 Maple Ave. in Fayetteville.
A concert will be at 6 p.m. of the last day of each camp at Christ Fellowship. It is free and open to the public.
For information on the limited scholarships available for the camps, email kidz@codamountain.com or call Kathie Kiser at 304-619-5971.
To sign up or donate toward scholarships, visit codamountain.com.
Jordan Nelson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.