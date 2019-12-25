OAK HILL — For nearly four decades, Fayette County children have had a special Santa Claus in their corner.
The Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund, formerly the Fayette Toy Fund, annually provides an extra dose of Christmas cheer in the form of toys for hundreds of Fayette children as the time of Santa's Christmas Eve jaunt approaches.
The Canyon Rim Rotary Club, formed when the Oak Hill and Fayetteville Rotary Clubs merged in recent years, currently oversees the massive undertaking as one of its numerous civic projects.
Under the umbrella of the Fayette County Rotary Foundation, Inc., this year's Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund party was held this past Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Lewis Christian Community Center.
Canyon Rim Rotary Club member Cassie Ortiz was chair of the toy fund effort this year, and she says community support was a big plus in 2019.
"We've actually gotten more support this year," Ortiz said last Wednesday as volunteers put the finishing touches on collating and labeling bags of gifts to be presented to children Saturday. "We reached out and got a lot more people involved and active in it."
There was "a huge outpouring of community involvement this year," she stressed.
Over 500 Fayette County children ages 12-and-under were participated in the Saturday party. Toy fund officials spend an average of about $30 per children, and they try to give each child at least three presents.
Saturday's party featured a variety of activities besides the toy giveaway. During the morning, Santa Claus was on hand to help give the children gifts. Representatives from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library handed out free books, and children were able to color a bookmark to take home with them. And, the Knights of Columbus were onsite delivering coats and hats, and Gideons International provided Bibles. There is "big involvement from a lot of people," said Ortiz.
In addition to donations from the public which aid the purchase of gifts, the toy fund also benefits from toy donations from The Greenbrier resort, Toys for Tots and Hamilton, Burgess, Young and Pollard PLLC, as well as others, and a grant through Walmart eases the burden some.
Financial support from the public is always welcome to help provide "a little cushion" moving forward. The Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be made out to the Fayette County Rotary Foundation with Christmas Toy Fund in the memo line. For more information or to make a donation, Ortiz can be reached by phone at 614-397-3874 or 304-900-5046 or email at cwhiteod@gmail.com.
As volunteers inside the Lewis Christian Community Center last Wednesday went about their paces preparing gifts for the big day, three local men who are employed in West Virginia American Water's Oak Hill office arrived to deliver bicycles and tricycles to add to the cause.
"We just took it on ourselves; we just like what the Lewis Center does," said Brian Janney.
With support from American Water, the men delivered bikes which they and their co-workers collectively banded together to purchase. "Each shop does a different philanthropy; not through the company, just us guys, but they support us doing it," said Janney, who was joined Wednesday by fellow WVAW workers Aaron Simpkins and Travis Crites.
Another volunteer, Walt Noyes, is a member of the Canyon Rim Rotary Club and a past officer of the Oak Hill Rotary Club, the latter which took over the toy fund's operation about a decade ago.
The mission, he said, is pretty straightforward. "We just try to fill the needs for the children."
• • •
The Fayette Toy Fund was established in 1981 by Kathryn Lancianese, of Mount Hope, and family members.
When she was presented the Distinguished Mountaineer award in 2007, Lancianese praised all the volunteers and contributors who made the program work over the years. "It's not me," she said.
The Fayette Toy Fund "reminds me of when I was young," she said at the time. "We didn't have a whole lot except love. These kids deserved it. It's been a joy ... and it still is."
