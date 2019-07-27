As the sound of train horns ricocheted off buildings and children sported cardboard conductor hats atop their heads — the town of Thurmond was hustling and bustling. It was the 7th annual Thurmond Train Day.
Two new attractions were added to this year’s rail celebration, including obstacle courses for kids coordinated by Active Southern West Virginia, and a goat stop where folks can learn about non-pesticide vegetative management, and how goats can produce products to help with that.
Melissa McCune, the Thurmond Town Council representative who aids in coordinating the event, said the annual Train Day began when Thurmond residents wanted to work to preserve their history and heritage.
“We do this to encourage people to come to Thurmond. It’s important to do so to learn about its rich history in the railroad community,” McCune explained. “It was the center, the hub for everything from commerce to merchandise to passengers. It was the center of the economy for a long time.
“People need to come here and learn about its history, because if you don’t learn your history, hopefully it won’t repeat itself.”
Train Day is a family-friendly festival, a big attraction for children. Some even volunteer.
Two 10 year-old boys sporting neon orange safety vests directed traffic on and off the bridge. While they were volunteering, they still got to enjoy the numerous activities the event had to offer.
“Look at this,” one boy said while pointing to a badge pinned on his vest. “I hit all the stops, and now I am a junior park ranger.”
The National Park Service set up educational stops throughout town for children to stop in and learn about something new. When the ranger wannabes hit every spot, they received a badge, dubbing them a “junior park ranger.”
“It was really cool to just learn more about Thurmond and still help with the day,” the young volunteer said.
Adriana, 8, and Natalia Ibarra, 7, are no strangers to Train Day. They have attended in years past, and said they really enjoy the festival so they can “be active.”
“We did a scavenger hunt through the old buildings, and I really liked that,” Adriana said. “It was cool to learn new things.”
Natalia said her favorite was the obstacle course from Active Southern West Virginia.
“That was so my favorite, way beyond my favorite, for sure,” Natalia said. “It was also really cool to stop and see the goats. They were funny.”
McCune said she hopes Thurmond Train Day has a bright future. Every year coordinators work to bring back the same vendors, but are always hoping for new ones as well.
“We love new ideas, and we want to be able to continue to have this free event for the community,” she said.
McCune said if anyone has ideas for next year’s Train Day, to email thurmondwv@gmail.com.
