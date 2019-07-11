Representatives of Tudor's Biscuit World and the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and Southern West Virginia are pictured at the check presentation at the third annual Day at the Park at the West Virginia Miners' Linda K. Epling Stadium. Since October 2018, Tudor’s Biscuit World employees and customers throughout the state have worked together to raise $34,000 in an effort to help grant the wishes of West Virginia children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions.