Since October 2018, Tudor’s Biscuit World employees and customers throughout the state have worked together to raise $34,000 in an effort to help grant the wishes of West Virginia children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions, according to a company press release.
The release said Tudor’s Biscuit World’s donation was presented at the third annual Day at The Park event hosted by Tudor’s and the Make-A-Wish® Foundation at the Beckley Miners’ Linda K. Epling Stadium, where the game’s opening pitch was thrown by Karson Smith.
Smith, a Make-A-Wish recipient from Gauley Bridge, will have his wish to go to Disney World granted in October.
Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and Southern West Virginia grants approximately 120 wishes throughout the state every year, the release said, and at an average cost of $4,400 per wish, Tudor’s Biscuit World’s donation represents financing for nearly eight of these life-changing wishes.
Tudor’s Biscuit World has collected donations to fulfill the wishes of Make-A-Wish children since 1993. Over the last 26 years, Tudor’s has collected monetary donations from customers through annual promotions and wishing wells located in Tudor’s Biscuit World restaurants throughout the state.
Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.