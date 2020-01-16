Two Fayette County people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the county.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette sheriff's deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the Kincaid area on Tuesday, Jan. 14. A vehicle search subsequent to a traffic stop led to the discovery of seven types of Schedule IV and Schedule V drugs.
James Perry, 30, of Scarbro, and Kelly Morton, 22, of Fayetteville, were arrested on five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics Schedule IV, two counts of Schedule V, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. They were awaiting court proceedings Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through the department's Facebook page Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
