Two men were arrested after a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on Sunday, May 31 in Fayette County.
According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County deputies conducted the stop in the area of High Circle Drive in Oak Hill. The motorcycle operator, Derrick D. Smith, of Lewisburg, was discovered to have a .38-caliber handgun in his pocket. Deputies also learned that Smith is a person prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction. He was arrested and charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
A passenger on the motorcycle was found to be in possession of methamphetamines. Alan Hess Jr., of Oak Hill, was arrested for possession of methamphetamines.
Both men await court proceedings.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information regarding it is asked to contact the department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
