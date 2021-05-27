A Sunday night traffic stop resulted in felony charges being lodged against two Montgomery men.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, one of the department's deputies on Sunday conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an infraction on Cannelton Hollow Road. The driver of the vehicle delayed pulling over for almost 2 miles, officials said. As the automobile finally pulled over, an occupant threw a bag out of the window.
The recovered bag contained approximately $21,000 worth of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.
Jonathan Oiler was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. Freddie Myers was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Both awaited court proceedings as the investigation continued.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook via "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
