The Fayette County Health Department on April 10 confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
In a press release, health department officials said an investigation is ongoing, and close contacts who are household members, employers and health care professionals will be notified to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness. All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
"It's important to stay calm and continue social and physical distancing efforts, particularly during a time of year when family and friends tend to gather," said Dr. Anita Stewart, health officer for the Fayette County Health Department. "The more seriously we follow this, the less the impact will be in our community."
The department urges residents to continue practicing physical distancing.
Anyone with questions or who feels the need to be tested is asked to contact their primary care provider or the health department at 304-574-1617.
According to the release, no additional information will be released concerning the individuals, including the cities in which they live.
The first confirmed Fayette case was announced on April 6.
