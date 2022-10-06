The UKVSAC at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London will stage a food giveaway on Oct. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon (or until gone, whichever comes first).
Also, the center is offering a clothing emporium, and all available items and sizes are free.
Individuals can stop by Monday through Friday (hours vary) or by appointment.
For more information, call 1-681-221-7163 or visit www.ukvsac-btwcc.org.
The center is located at 24 Wyatt Street along U.S. Rte. 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.