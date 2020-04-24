CHARLESTON — Self-employed, gig workers, part-time workers and independent workers suffering from loss of income due to COVID-19 safety measures should be able to receive unemployment benefits soon, a state official said Monday.
During state officials’ virtual COVID-19 briefing Monday, Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, noted that the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ACT, also known as the CARES Act, expands unemployment eligibility to self-employed, gig workers, independent contractors, workers with “insufficient work histories” and Uber and Lyft drivers.
“Those folks will be able to apply for the pandemic unemployment assistance by 10 p.m. Friday, this Friday, April 24,” he sad.
If the option becomes available earlier, Gov. Jim Justice would make the announcement, Adkins said.
Applicants may visit WorkForceWV.org to file claims.
Benefits will be provided retroactively, going back to March 29, he said.
Adkins also said WorkForce workers and the National Guard had taken more than 140,000 unemployment claims since March 16 and fielded over 100,000 calls.
The agency’s automated system has received over half a million calls from unemployment claimants, he said.
WorkForce West Virginia, with the assistance of the National Guard, has been working around the clock, he said. He said the agency has transitioned to three eight-hour shifts a day.
He also said the agency plans to eliminate the backlog in unemployment claims by Wednesday. Those without “claims issues” will have their claims processed by Wednesday night, he said.
“That’s a huge undertaking for us,” he said.
According to the WorkForce West Virginia website, West Virginia typically provides 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible residents. If eligible, the expanded benefits provide for an additional 13 weeks for a total of 39 weeks.
Also during the briefing, Justice announced that he was issuing an executive order directing hospitals to begin to prepare to resume elective surgeries and general health care services that patients have been postponing, if criteria are met. On April 27, they may begin submitting applications to resume that care, Justice said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said that state officials have made personal protective equipment, and had expanded testing capacity, allowing the state to start thinking about hospitals resuming those services.
He said the chief medical officer of LabCorp, Dr. Brian Caveney, is from West Virginia, and that LabCorp plans to “broadly expand” testing in West Virginia.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said LabCorp would serve as a “back-up” lab for the state lab.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @3littleredbones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.