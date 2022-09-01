United Way of Southern West Virginia has announced that Megan Legursky, vice-president of mortgage lending for Mars Bank, will serve as chairperson of the 2022-23 annual campaign, which kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 31.
As campaign chair, Legursky will connect with the community to share the impact of United Way's work. The annual campaign enables United Way of Southern WV to support programs and agencies whose mission aligns with that of United Way, to improve health, education and financial stability of every person in every community of southern West Virginia.
"We are excited to name Megan Legursky as our campaign chairperson for the 2022-2023 annual campaign," said Trena Dacal, executive director of UWSWV, in a press rerlease. "Megan's knowledge and experience with United Way, her dedication to southern West Virginia, and her leadership skills and energy will have an impact on this year's campaign, allowing us to create opportunities for southern West Virginians to thrive."
"I am honored to serve as this year's campaign chair and excited to kick off the season with a donation from Mars Bank," Legursky said in the prepared statement. "Our campaign theme this year is 'United Begins with You' and I want to express to everyone in our community that you can make a difference.
"I am committed to reach our $750,000 goal, knowing the impact that UW has on southern WV."
United Way of Southern West Virginia supports agencies and offers direct services in a geographic area that includes Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer and McDowell counties, as well as the Greater Bluefield area. Direct services coordinated through UWSWV include the Equal Footing Shoe Fund and the WV 2-1-1 information and referral hotline. For more information, visit unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111.
