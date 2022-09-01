Megan Legursky, who has been named chairperson of the 2022-23 annual fundraising campaign for the United Way of Southern West Virginia, served previously as director of the UWSWV. Legursky now is vice president of mortgage lending for Mars Bank. "I am honored to serve as this year's campaign chair and excited to kick off the season with a donation from Mars Bank," Legursky said in a prepared statement. "Our campaign theme this year is 'United Begins with You' and I want to express to everyone in our community that you can make a difference. I am committed to reach our $750,000 goal, knowing the impact that UW has on southern WV."