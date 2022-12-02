Below is a listing of some of the local Christmas-related activities in the area in coming days:
• Oak Hill Christmas Town — A variety of events is planned for Oak Hill Christmas Town in December. (Some have been detailed in the accompanying story.)
Santa Claus, the Grinch and Martha May will mingle with the public at the Hive (1442 E. Main Street) on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Dec. 3, 17 and 24 at 11 a.m., Christmas Town Story Time will be held at the Oak Hill Library.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, "Here We Go A-Caroling" by the Fayetteville Community Chorus will be at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church at 3 p.m.
At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, there will be registration and refreshments for a candlelight service at High Lawn Funeral Home.
On successive Thursdays (Dec. 8 and 15), the Oak Hill High School band concert and choir concert will be staged. The band event will be at Fayette County Park at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, and the choir event will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the OHHS auditorium.
On Dec. 9 and 10 at 6 p.m., Oak Hill High School Theatre will present "A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol" in the school auditorium.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., the Oak Hill Middle School band and choir will offer its "Christmas Winter" concert in the OHMS gym.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, two churches will host special events, both at 11 a.m. One will be the United Methodist Channel Choir Christmas Cantata "The Christmas Story," and the other will be the Calvary Baptist Church Choir Christmas Cantata "Great Day."
On Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be Christmas Eve services in at least four local churches: United Methodist Church at 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m., First Brethren Church at 7 p.m. and St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 10:30 p.m.
Churches will have Christmas morning services on Dec. 25.
• Christmas Concert — The Fayetteville Community Chorus and Oak Hill United Methodist Church Handbell Choir will present its Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
• Smithers — The Smithers Mega Christmas Market featuring local arts, gifts and food will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Valley PK-8 in Smithers. Call city hall at 304-442-5282 or visit GATEWAY Center for details about becoming a vendor. Proceeds from table rentals support the school’s food pantry. Co-sponsor is Beth Fish of Fish Insurance Group.
• Holiday Arts Sampler — The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will present its 10th annual Holiday Arts Sampler, a cozier shopping experience, on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Love Hope Center for the Arts, 100 Rotan Street, Fayetteville. The opening reception will be held Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Arts Sampler will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Facebook page @FayettevilleArtsCoalition.
• Historic Fayette Theater — “Just in the Nick of Time: A Detective Red Mistletoe Mystery,” written by Linda Daugherty, will be performed at the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville. In this Christmas whodunit, ace detective Red Mistletoe is retained by the citizens of the North Pole to find Santa Claus, who has disappeared at the height of the season. If losing Santa wasn’t enough, the heretofore colorful citizens are losing their Christmas spirit and their holiday hues. Shows are scheduled for Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees set for Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be ordered at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68595?fbclid=IwAR0FBuyVEI7tvJ0uExHcg-2d6gRhs-e0k-R-jerILGj_hJ7wtzURpk0djCg. Tickets also may be purchased at the theater’s box office on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. The theater is located at 115 South Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, please visit www.fayettetheater.com, email contact@fayettetheater.com, or call 304-574-4655 and leave a message.
• Fayetteville Gingerbread Festival — Nestled in the picturesque mountains of West Virginia you can step back in time and enjoy Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fayetteville gets all dolled up for the holidays celebrating with true small-town flair. Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy a getaway with your family. You can shop small and enjoy strolling around historic downtown as the town is transformed into a candy land with gingerbread decor throughout town. Enjoy the Hansel & Gretel Trail with gingerbread-themed stops through town. The festivities kick off on Dec. 2 with fun lined up throughout the whole weekend. Have breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Café on Dec. 3 from 8 to 11 a.m. Enjoy more holiday shopping with the Fayetteville Women’s Club’s Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 50 craft vendors at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will host a Holiday Sampler at the Love Hope Center for the Arts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 showcasing the many talented artists that call Fayetteville home. Food truck vendors will be set up on Court Street on Dec. 3 from 12 to 5 p.m. A free showing of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" is planned for 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Historic Fayette Theater. Watch Christmas characters come to life Saturday with Fayetteville’s Christmas parade. Santa will be riding into town in style with the parade. Visit with Santa and his elves on Saturday and enjoy cookie decorating, a craft, caroling, storytime, face painting, hot cocoa, write letters to Santa and much more. The town also will host its 4th annual Gingerbread Decorating Contest. Gingerbread entries will be on display for voting during the festival. The gingerbread contest is open to all ages and all skill levels. Fayetteville’s Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. on Maple Avenue. There will be a Fayetteville Community Choir performance and Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 304-574-1500 or email info@visitfayettevillewv.com. Vendor, craft, parade and gingerbread registration forms will be available at the Fayetteville Visitor Center and Town Hall.
• Wreath-Making Workshops — Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will hold wreath-making workshops on Saturday, Dec. 3. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The $25 entry fee includes the wreath frame, fresh-cut evergreens from the nature center’s trees, bows and other decorations. There will also be containers to make festive evergreen arrangements for a mantle or table. In addition, orders are being taken for wreaths and evergreen arrangements will be for sale. The workshops are limited to 10 people, so call 304-465-8974 to reserve your spot. You can also email us at hhndc.info@gmail.com or use the Facebook page. This workshop is for adults and perhaps interested teenagers, but is not suitable for small children. All workshops will be held in the large, heated greenhouse to allow for social distancing. At the end of workshops, leftovers will be used for small evergreen arrangements made by children for a local nursing home, called the Macil Kidd Project. Honeysuckle Hill is located in Oak Hill, but when using a map program, 1151 Terry Ave, Fayetteville, which usually works. Take the Oyler Avenue exit from Route 19. From 19 North, turn right; from 19 South, turn left. Go through the traffic light at Main Street and continue to the stop sign. Turn right on to Terry Avenue and continue for about a mile. Honeysuckle Hill is on the left. Look for the sign with the rabbit. All proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center to create and maintain learning programs and gardens for the children (and adults) of southern West Virginia. Anyone needing special assistance can call 304-465-8974.
• Winter Wonderland Fun Run/Walk — The Winter Wonderland Fun Run/Walk is a family friendly way to get active enjoying the light display at Fayette County Park. This is not a race. You can go at your own pace and make as many running or walking laps around the light display as you like (5 laps equals a 5K distance). This is stroller-friendly and ages 6 and under get in free. No pets allowed, except service animals. The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4:45 to 6 p.m. at Fayette County Park, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. The event is a fundraiser for Active SWV and the Fayette County Park. The event is $10 per person (cash or check), but ages 6 and under are free. The first 50 cars at the gate at 4:45 p.m. will receive a participant gift box. No reservations are needed. Wear your ugly sweaters! Get in character and secret judges will be checking out all the outfits. Awards will be presented and the opportunity for photos. This is how the event will be set up: Arrive at the park gate by 4:45 p.m. and wait in your cars to enter the park. The park attendant will collect the $10 per person as you pass by the gate and pass out gift packages. The gate will be closed from 5 to 6 p.m. Parking is available by the canteen and the pool area. Check in at the dining hall and be sure to let us know if you are participating in the Ugly Sweater contest (or if you’re regular attire could be confused as an ugly sweater). Watch for cars still coming in to the park. The Fun Run/Walk is set to start at 5 p.m. The gate will be closed from 5 to 6 p.m. for the safety of the runners and walkers. Have fun! Enjoy the lights and costumes. Flashlights and headlamps are encouraged. Return to the dining hall at 5:50 for the Ugly Sweater runway contest. Do not move your cars until 6 p.m. If you finish early, please wait until 6 p.m. to move your car. When the gate opens at 6 p.m., the vehicles waiting to enter the light show will be let in first so there is room on the one-lane road for cars to exit. Post your photos and follow the hashtag #activeswv for the Ugly Sweater winners!
• Children’s Christmas Party — There will be a children’s Christmas party hosted by the Southern Appalachian Labor School at the SALS Community Center, 1862 Beards Fork Road, Beards Fork, WV 25173, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The event, sponsored by Kings Court, Kings Court 2 and House of Worship, is for children 13 and under. There will be Christmas activities and Santa will join the party to read the Christmas story.
• Breakfast with St. Nicholas — Join Saints Peter & Paul for a pancake breakfast with St. Nicholas; shop local vendors for holiday gifts and crafts, jewelry and baked goods as well as a silent auction of various holiday baskets on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Christmas decor and front row seats to SSPP Christmas program will be set up as well as a 50/50 raffle. The breakfast menu will include pancakes from the griddle, bacon or sausage, toppings for pancakes, coffee, milk, juice and hot chocolate bar. Cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children. Santa Claus will arrive at 9 a.m. Children may also write letters to Santa and have photos taken with him. SSPP is located at 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
• Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar — The annual Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fayetteville Memorial Building, Fayetteville. Although the bazaar is normally held at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill, it is following CDC guidelines and can not be used until the green pandemic status prevails. Spots will cost $50 and vendors must supply their own table(s). Electricity is limited, so it will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in setting up may email oakleaffestival@yahoo.com for an application and/or information, or pick up an application at the Chamber of Commerce on Oyler Avenue or Tumblers and More on Main Street beside Wendy’s. For more information, call 304-663-1608 or 304-640-1818.
• Christmas Cookie Contest — Harmony for Hope and the Oakvale Area Outreach Team will host the inaugural Christmas Cookie Contest on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Baptist Temple. Sign-up for the contest, which is free, runs until Dec. 2. The entries must be made from a homemade cookie recipe. Each entrant, who is asked to submit 24 or more cookies, is required to submit a recipe card with a full list of ingredients along with baking directions. Adults and children will be judged separately. For more information, visit the Facebook event page: Christmas Cookie Contest.
• Shining Hope Christmas Decorating Contest — The second annual Harmony for Hope Mount Hope Home Christmas Decorating Contest will be held this season in the annexed city limits of the City of Mount Hope. The entry application period is through Dec. 16 and judging will be performed Dec. 19-20. Winners will be announced Dec. 22 at the Mount Hope Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting. To enter, visit https://forms.gle/DVR6i36CXoexw5mg7
• Breakfast with the Grinch — The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host Breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the East Bank United Methodist Annex Building, 148 Elm Street, East Bank, WV 25067. The building is located behind the church and the KCS bus garage. Join the Grinch for a breakfast of pancakes, sausage or bacon and juice or milk and get pictures taken with the Grinch. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will be used to help local families with Christmas.
• Whobilation — The first Fayette County Whobilation will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Children and adults may enjoy brunch with the Grinch, photos with the Grinch, face painting, games and activities, vendors and an ugly sweater contest.
• Children’s Community Christmas Party — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host its annual Community Christmas Party for children (babies through 12 years of age) of the Montgomery and surrounding areas on Sunday, Dec. 18. The party will be held at Valley PreK-8 School in Smithers. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be offered for those in attendance while the children visit with Santa. An age-appropriate present will be given to each child in attendance. Tickets for the drawings of the bicycles will be given at the door. For more information, call the Eagles Aerie at 304-442-8151.
• Santa’s Corner — The Town of Gauley Bridge invites local residents to celebrate Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10. The annual Santa’s Corner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Town Hall (the former elementary school), followed by Santa’s Parade at 7 p.m. Join the town for food. Every child under 12 will go home with a gift.
• Toy Drive — Harmony for Hope will host its third annual toy drive because of the help received in 2021 from the Mac’s Toy Fund and The Beckley Area Foundation. This year has been tough on many and the group wants to help in any way it can to make sure everyone has a great Christmas. Until Dec. 16, any toy donations or money for toys can be sent to The Harmony For Hope of West Virginia Center at 704 Main Street, Mount Hope, or money for toys can be sent to 706 Main St., Mount Hope. All toys must be new and in the packaging.
• Home for the Holidays — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s Home for the Holidays tour will wind up Thursday, Dec. 22 with a show at the Historic Fayette Theater, Fayetteville, at 7:30 p.m. The all-new show is filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. Landau’s special guests are The Cline Twins. Standard ticket price is $35 and VIP tickets, which are limited, are $50 and include a copy of Murphy's latest album. Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68983?fbclid=IwAR2Wm2oL46aGPZptFyIUkrpeuQaak0YwHlz-AMzmzmbozaNcTPeKzh8duy8.
