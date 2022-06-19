According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., the sentencing hearing for Leonard Dale Varner Jr. has been continued because of a scheduling conflict with the recently concluded trial of Marty Browning Jr., Julie Titchenell-Browning and Sherie Titchenell.
Varner’s sentencing hearing, which was previously scheduled for June 13, has been rescheduled for Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.
Varner is a former Fayette County teacher who pled guilty on March 7, 2022 to multiple felony sex offenses involving former students.
