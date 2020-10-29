The Fayette County Parks and Recreation Board will host a Veterans Day Salute on Nov. 11 from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
The building was “erected (in) 1951 in grateful memory to those who gave their all for their county,” according to a plaque inside the memorial. It is located at 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
In observance of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine. Organizers ask those in attendance to wear a mask or face covering and to practice social distancing.
For a complete look at the program and more on the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, see next week’s edition of The Fayette Tribune.
For more information, email fayettecountypark@wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.