Oak Hill resident and Korean war veteran Rodney R. Jones, 86, right, lights up with a big smile as the helmet worn by his father, Claudius Hart Jones, in France during World War I is shown to the crowd by emcee Harry Fuller during the annual Fayetteville Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial. Jones found his father’s helmet, along with his dog tags and other trinkets, still completely intact with its original materials while cleaning out closets. He said his father was wounded in the fighting there. For his part, Rodney was one of 11 children, six of them boys, all of whom served in the armed forces in some capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.