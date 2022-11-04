A Victor man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Oct. 20, Fridley reported deputies began an investigation into a suspected sexual assault. The investigation yielded enough probable cause that deputies were able to make an arrest.
David Lee Shears Jr., 39, of Victor, is charged with the felony offense of sexual abuse in the first degree. Shears was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.