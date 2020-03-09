The Cat in the Hat was among characters made famous by Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss) who visited with local children last Monday, Dr. Seuss’ birthday, at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mount Hope.
The Read Across America event was sponsored by MountainHeart Community Services Inc., based in Beckley. MountainHeart Child Care Resource and Referral staff members dressed as characters from a number of Dr. Seuss’ books and read to students from local day care centers as well as joining them to create crafts.
MountainHeart, which serves 30 counties in West Virginia, offers a wide variety of programs geared toward working together with individuals, families and communities to provide resources for a better life. For more, visit the website at https://www.mthtwv.com/cs/index.php.
