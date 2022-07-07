The summer of 2022 features the Beards Fork-based Southern Appalachian Labor School continuing with an overall mission which includes repairs in housing projects sponsored by the organization.
Another round of volunteers arrived in Fayette County on July 3 to give their time to join with AmeriCorps summer associate VISTA and others to provide weatherization, wheelchair ramps, porch and steps work and structural stabilization for low-income seniors, disabled coal miners and wounded veterans with the assistance of the Kanawha County Commission, Housing Assistance Council, Home Depot, USDA and the Community Affordable Housing Equity Corporation, according to SALS Executive Director Dr. John P. David.
Christian Endeavor and HumanitarianXP will provide the main source of volunteer labor this year as work is completed on nearly 20 homes. Christian Endeavor is scheduled to be in the area for two weeks in July, while HumanitarianXP, which provided six groups in 2021, is returning with seven groups of volunteers in 2022.
HumanitarianXP is being housed at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork, while Christian Endeavor will be lodged at the SALS Historic Oak Hill School.
"Covid has impacted the past two years," David said. "All of us were concerned about groups of volunteers coming here, doing work as a team, and impacting senior, disabled and wounded residents."
Another problem that has affected the critical home improvement efforts of late is obtaining funding to secure building materials, the cost which has increased tremendously, David noted.
"This influx of people power provides focus on the housing crisis in rural, underserved areas," David wrote in an op-ed this week. "West Virginia has a very high home ownership rate, but many of the homes were built over a hundred years ago as employee housing in rural and coal camp communities. Many have been fixed up but still are not in compliance in regard to plumbing, heating and electrical services.
"Jenny Lind houses often lack adequate insulation, and poor roofs are a common problem. In fact, we are a long way away from 'a decent home and suitable living environment for every American family,' which was the Truman administration's national goal for housing nearly 60 years ago."
Current inflation and a projected recessionary slowdown in the economy has raised new fears that a housing crisis will continue to worsen, David wrote.
He also stressed that those promoting economic development should understand "that adequate housing is a key success component."
