CHARLESTON — The 33rd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cleanup sites include Winfield Beach, St. Albans Roadside Park, the South Charleston boat ramp, and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris. Other cleanup sites could be added as the day of the event nears.
The WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and will arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt.
Those wishing to volunteer for this year’s cleanup are urged to register with the WVDEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each cleanup location.
Last year’s cleanup saw 80 volunteers from Kanawha, Putnam, and Mason counties collect nearly 4,000 pounds of trash and two tires from 11 sites along the Kanawha River.
To volunteer, or suggest an additional cleanup location, contact the WVDEP’s Chris Cartwright at 304-389-8389 or by email at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov.
REAP, whose motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage.
