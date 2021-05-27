Fayette County fourth and fifth graders learn how to kayak at the lake at Fayette County Park during the first Project: Adventure in 2019. The 2021 event, now dubbed Adventure: Fayette County, has expanded from a 2-day event at the park to activities scheduled for nearly two months at four locations in the county. Because of the growth of the program, additional volunteers are needed this summer. For information, or to volunteer, call 304-860-5106 or email adventurefayette@gmail.com.