Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.