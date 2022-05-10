Voters will hit the polls Tuesday in a mid-term primary election.
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.
"We don't expect a huge turnout, but there are always surprises," said Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly.
"There were several polling location changes, but everyone should have been notified," she added. Anyone with questions about their polling place can check online at govotewv.com or mapwv.gov/vote.
According to Holly, about 1,330 people cast votes early in Fayette County. That's up from the 2020 primary, although Covid-19 led many people to cast absentee ballots two years ago.
This year's early vote tally was lower than during the 2018 primary, when there were 1,500 early voters.
The number of absentee voters this spring was back to a more "normal level," said Holly. About 85 people had returned absentee ballots through the weekend. Hand-delivered absentee votes were accepted through 4 p.m. on Monday, and any postmarked by Election Day and received before canvass will be accepted.
In 2020, nearly 5,000 absentee ballots were cast. That was the result of a combination of Covid and the Secretary of State mailing the ballot applications to everyone in the state, Holly explained.
About 50 absentee ballots were returned in the 2018 primary.
"Again, it's really important everyone who votes on Election Day try to do so at the correct precinct so they are certain their votes count," Holly stressed. "We are asking poll workers to get updated 911 addresses for everyone so we can keep our records as accurate as possible."
Partial countywide election results will be available online for the first time, Holly said. Results will be uploaded through the night at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/Pages/Voters-Registration.aspx.
The Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building will be open after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for media and candidates and their supporters, but there will be no live broadcast for the primary, Holly said.
She said she anticipates a couple of close races "so we may be waiting until canvass (May 16) to have clear winners again."
— Steve Keenan
