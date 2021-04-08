The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, WV Dept. of Environmental Protection and the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan will conduct a monthly waste tire collection in Fayette County on April 21.
The waste tire collection is conducted on the third Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Kmart on Rte. 19 in Oak Hill.
Only tires from West Virginia residents will be accepted. Have your ID ready when you sign in.
A 10-tire limit per person will be strictly enforced, and tires must be off the rim.
Only car or light truck tires are accepted.
For more information, call 304-640-0749.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.