The 23rd annual Oak Leaf Festival will kick off today and run through Sunday, Sept. 4 in Oak Hill. A wide variety of live music, including a Journey tribute band and a gospel concert, are planned for the festival, as well as a large number of vendors, several contests, inflatables, a car and motorcycle show, a Jeep and side by side show, the Parade of Lights, fireworks and the ever-popular Oak Leaf Festival parade. For a complete list of activities during the festival, see the Oak Leaf Festival tabloid at https://www.flipsnack.com/77789F97C6F/oakleaf.html.